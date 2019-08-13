Cos celebrates 150 years of denim on Regent Street

Cos is celebrating two anniversaries at once with an installation dedicated to denim. The contemporary fashion label is hosting a custom denim installation in its London flagship on Regent Street in honor of the 150th anniversary of the denim fabric and 200th anniversary of Regent Street.

The Cos creative team created the installation using recycled denim pieces and traditional denim techniques to highlight the design process and craftsmanship behind the label's denim line.

The installation will be on view throughout the summer, along with a consumer-facing offers for free denim customization, repairs and education. Shoppers can have Cos denim items customized or repaired in the Regent Street store through August 18. The store also offers consultations on denim care and styling every Saturday.

Photos: Cos