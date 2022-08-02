Cos collaborates with Austrian artist Anatol Knotek

Fashion retailer Cos has unveiled a limited-edition collection with Austrian artist Anatol Knotek that embraces the power of the written word.

The capsule collection features Knotek’s simple yet powerful approach to visual poetry, with his artwork named ‘The Solution,’ where ‘the poem’ arises from ‘the problem,’ perfectly capturing his typographic elements and monochrome colour palette.

Knotek is partially colour-blind and his artwork replaces colour and drawn lines with words, utilising language to create impact, with many of his artworks usually conveying a hidden message.

The unisex collection comprises four timeless Cos signatures - the brand’s classic relaxed-fit T-shirt is available in two designs in inverted colourways, alongside a complimenting tote bag and mulberry silk scarf.

Image: Cos × Anatol Knotek

Commenting on the collaboration, Knotek said in a statement: “The nature of literature is descriptive, and the nature of visual art is sensual – this gives plenty of room for experiments with expression.”

The Cos × Anatol Knotek collection is available globally on cos.com and in selected stores for a limited time only.