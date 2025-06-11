Cos collaborates with Study Ashby to elevate female artists

Contemporary retailer Cos, part of the H&M Group, has launched a collaboration with London-based interior design studio Studio Ashby to highlight artworks by women artists in its Regent Street store in London, Rue Tronchet in Paris, and its recently opened location on Aleksanterinkatu in Helsinki.

In a statement, Cos said the initiative reinforces the brand’s “deep-rooted connection to modern culture,” and highlights the artists in “reimagined store environments” so that each piece of artwork is thoughtfully integrated into the store interiors to create warm and immersive environments “where fashion, art and culture intersect”.

Sophie Ashby, founder and creative director of Studio Ashby, said: “I am thrilled to partner with Cos to curate a selection of art for their stores. Supporting women artists is a true passion of mine, and it has been a wonderful experience to bring some of my favourite artists into the inspiring world of Cos. I’m excited to see the works staged against the backdrop of each space.”

Art installation in Cos Regent Street store in London Credits: Cos

In London, Finnish artist Milla Vaahtera presents a lighting installation that fuses bold glass forms with delicate brass, “reinterpreting heritage craft techniques with a modern sensibility”. In Paris, a painting by British artist Alice Neave explores materiality, colour and texture, joined by the artwork of South African artist Erin Chaplin, “examining the relationship between the natural and artificial”. Helsinki features a woven piece by British artist Dalia James, “exploring the dynamic interplay of colour and geometry,” alongside an evocative oil painting by British artist Anna Ilsley, highlighting the complexities of motherhood.

Cos adds that each piece has been chosen as a “synergic backdrop to Cos’ collections” and the spaces have been “elevated by carefully chosen materials,” such as bespoke micro-paper and plywood tables handmade by Paper Factor and Kasthall’s hand-tufted wool rugs, made to order using surplus production yarn.

The works will be on view across all three locations and will remain part of the Cos collection moving forward.