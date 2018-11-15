COS increases offerings with increased kids and lifestyle range

Revered for its minimalist offering of wardrobe basics across both womenswear and menswear, London-based H&M Group brand COS has just broadened its selection with the expansion of its COS Kids category. The brand widened its range of childrenswear products, extending its size range to include infants.

The COS Kids line now encompasses sizing for children from newborns to ten-year-olds and includes everyday items such as sleepwear, shoes and accessories. Sizing for children from one to ten was launched last month; the COS Kids baby line is the latest addition. The baby line will focus on rompers, cardigans and blankets.

Styles for the children’s collection takes its inspiration for COS womenswear and menswear items, so shoppers can find styles they love from the brand to fit their children as well. Like its adult offerings, COS Kids items are made from high quality materials, including merino wool, cashmere, corduroy, denim and flannel.

Alongside the childrenswear collection, COS will sell a selection of externally-sourced lifestyle products such as books, toys and accessories. COS told Fashion United in an email that “all products have been chosen by COS and aim to introduce children to the world of art and design.” Products to complement the baby collection will be available starting tomorrow.