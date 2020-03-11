Cos launches new jewelry collection featuring recycled silver

Swedish fashion brand Cos—which is known for its minimalist styles and commitment to ethical fashion—has launched a new collection of sustainable jewelry as one of its latest endeavors towards a more environmentally responsible future in fashion. According to an announcement from the H&M-owned brand, this is its first collection featuring recycled sterling silver.

The process for the Cos’ sustainable pieces involves taking salvaged second-hand silver products, which are sourced from around the world. The silver in each piece is refined until its purity is brought back to 99.9 percent. Then, it is reworked into new, design-driven pieces.

The recycled sterling silver collection is available in Cos stores—including all of its Los Angeles locations—as well as on the brand’s online retail site.

Images: Courtesy of Cos