Cos launches second-hand platform, Resell

London-based brand Cos has launched a new platform for second-hand clothes in what it describes as its latest step towards becoming “fully circular and renewable”.

Through its aptly named ‘Resell’ platform,The H&M-owned brand will allow customers to buy and sell Cos clothing, offering them the opportunity to “re-invent their wardrobe in a considered and sustainable way”.

The platform will launch this month in the UK and Germany before being expanded globally in Autumn.

“Resell reinforces Cos’ ambition and journey to becoming fully circular and renewable, developing innovative ways to continue the brand’s commitment to quality and longevity by re-imaging the lifecycle of each pre-loved piece,” Cos said in a statement.

H&M has been increasing its focus on circular strategies in recent years having launched initiatives in rental, repair and re-commerce. In 2019, the company became the majority owner of Swedish re-commerce platform Sellpy after bringing its overall stake to approximately 70 percent.

Other big-name fashion companies including German e-tail giant Zalando and US department stores Macy’s and Penneys have entered into the resale market in recent years.

According to second-hand fashion platform ThredUp, the US resale market is expected to be 1.5 times bigger than the fast-fashion market by 2028.