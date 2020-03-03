Cos launches sustainable denim collection with pop-up

Contemporary high street retailer Cos has launched a new range of sustainable denim made from organic cotton, for women, men and children, which it is celebrating with a special pop-up in its Coal Drops Yard store in London.

The collection of responsibly sourced denim has been “made to last,” explains the brand, with the rivet-free jeans designed to make recycling easier, while the kids denim assortment has been designed to be handed down once it has been outgrown.

For womenswear, the collection includes innovative fits such as the essential tapered high-waist and mid-rise barrel leg jeans, while for the men, the collection includes slim, straight and wide curve workwear pieces, featuring double line stitching, patch pockets and turn-up detailing reinvent classic fits.

To celebrate the new sustainable essentials, Cos is hosting a pop-up within its Coal Drops Yard store showcasing how to extend the lifespan of pre-loved Cos denim by providing an upcycled alternative. The installation will offer tailored alterations and repairs including resewing buttons or mending rips, tears and worn hems.

In partnership with London-based denim specialists, Indigo Works, the pop-up will also present a new take on classic denim pieces using crafted textile techniques and denim stitch-detailing. Repurposed patchwork from Cos’ production line can be added for a bespoke take on these classic wardrobe staples.

These pop-up denim services will be available at selected times until March 8.

Images: courtesy of Cos