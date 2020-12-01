Cos raises money for the red cross this holiday season

Cos is giving back this holiday season. The H&M Group-owned retailer announced plans to raise funds to benefit the Red Cross Movement, which will help those in crisis globally.

The retailer has specially designed recycled gift packaging to sell for the season. Half of the proceeds of this packaging will be donated to the Red Cross Disaster Fund. In addition to this, Cos shoppers will have the option to "round up" their purchases or donate a desired amount when shopping in-store.

“Contributions to the disaster fund are hugely important," Juliet Bruce, disaster management coordinator of the British Red Cross, said of Cos' donation in a press release. "With climate change posing an ever-growing risk to people, communities and livelihoods and the world facing the long-lasting economic impacts of COVID-19, this support is vital to reach those in crisis.”

Image: H&M Group