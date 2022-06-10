Cos reveals collaboration with artist Lea Colombo and in-store exhibition

Cos has unveiled a new capsule collection in collaboration with photographer and artist Lea Colombo as well as an immersive exhibition at the retailer’s London-based store.

The Cos x Lea Colombo collection consists of three exclusive prints on “warm-weather staples” for both men and women, including a selection of t-shirts, shirts, dresses and accessories as well as swim pieces that utilise sustainable nylon fabric Econyl.

“These artworks are part of a flower series of mine – I create strong, vibrant, colourful images in the darkroom,” Colombo said of the limited edition collection. “The vibrant and contrasting colours are juxtaposed against the softer floral images, reflecting my constant exploration of duality, tension and balance.”

The store’s exhibition further showcases Colombo’s use of colour and prints, spanning fine, installation and experiential art displayed within the store’s cultural space.

“We are always inspired by other creative disciplines – the opportunity to collaborate with Lea and explore her unique processes allowed us to take our brand DNA and truly reimagine the designs through her work,” said Cos design director, Karin Gustafsson, in a release.

Gustafsson continued: “Embracing the synergy between art and fashion, we showcase Lea’s enthusiastic, mood-boosting approach to colour and how she embraces an individual approach to style.”