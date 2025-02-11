Cos unveils denim collection made from pre-loved garments

London-based fashion brand Cos, part of the H&M Group, has unveiled its first limited-edition denim capsule collection crafted from 20 percent pre-loved Cos garments.

Part of the brand’s Cos Remade initiative, the denim capsule features five "versatile" womenswear styles, including barrel-leg trousers, a straight-line skirt, a rounded funnel-neck jacket, a boat-neck top with an integrated scarf, and an elongated top made from a single piece of fabric that elegantly falls around the body using fold techniques.

Cos Remade denim collection Credits: Cos

Each piece includes 20 percent pre-loved cotton from pieces collected by Cos through its Cos Restore initiative. Founded in 2021, Cos Restore cleans and repairs gently used garments for resale. For items that are beyond repair, Cos has been exploring recycling opportunities to transform unblended fabrics such as cotton and wool into new garments.

On the brand’s website, Cos states it has given life to over 7,500 pre-loved Cos garments through its Resell, Restore and Repair programme since 2023.

The Cos Remade denim collection will be available online across Europe from February 12.

Cos Remade denim collection Credits: Cos

Cos Remade denim collection Credits: Cos