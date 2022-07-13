Côte&Ciel partners with sustainability platform Responsible

French accessories brand Côte&Ciel has launched a one-off limited collection with sustainable resell platform Responsible for spring/summer 2022.

The collection features one of Côte&Ciel’s popular designs, the split and full leather ‘Nile’ backpack, which has been refurbished by Responsible’s repair specialists to showcase how a circular future can help solve fashion’s waste problems.

Image: Responsible x Côte&Ciel

Each of the 25 ‘Nile’ backpacks that have been reclaimed didn’t clear Côte&Ciel’s internal quality checks due to faulty webbing on the shoulder straps. Instead of destroying the products the fashion brand have been looking to find an environmentally friendly fix and by pairing up with Responsible’s repair and refurbishment specialists they have been given the bags new life.

“With a strong ethos on being mindful with resources and making sure our products continue to spark joy for many years to come, it didn’t feel right to destroy these beautiful pieces and just move on. We are very happy with the amazing job of the craftsmen from Responsible that brought these back to life,” explained Côte&Ciel in the press release.

Image: Responsible x Côte&Ciel

To highlight each Responsible x Côte&Ciel products journey, they feature a layered co-branded logo and the story of the bag’s reclamation on an embroidered label inside the bag. The bag straps have also been carefully reinforced to ensure longevity.

Fashion tech company Responsible added: “Refurbishing the bag for longevity means using expert repair skills and choosing quality materials. We reinforced the main straps to extend the life of the bag, generating less waste and a new story for the product.”

The collaboration also kick-starts a long-term partnership allowing customers to trade in their old Côte&Ciel bags for credit on Responsible's web store.