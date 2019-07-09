Cotton Inc. introduces curated cotton shop on Amazon

Cotton Inc. is delving into retail. The not-for-profit research company funded by U.S. cotton producers and importers has launched an online shop through Amazon.

Called Cotton Style House Collection, Cotton Inc.'s retail venture offers cotton apparel designed by eight lifestyle influencers, from an assortment of brands. Each piece in the collection is was selected with the mission to convey both the comfort and versatility of cotton. Cotton Inc. brought on celebrity stylist Irma Martínez to curate the selection.

Brands featured in the Cotton Style House Collection include Adidas, J.Crew, American Apparel, Perry Ellis, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Show Me Your Mumu and PUMA x Selena Gomez.

"Last Fall, Cotton Incorporated collaborated with Amazon to create an Amazon Fashion Show broadcast via Amazon Live," Marissa Barlin, director of strategic alliances for Cotton Inc., said in a statement "This season, the Cotton Style House Collection lets you easily purchase the summer's hottest looks with just a couple clicks."

Cotton Style House Collection launched on July 8 and will be available on Amazon for a limited time. Cotton Inc. has also planned a pop-up store in Montauk Beach, New York that will include public activities, as well as retailing the selection. The pop-up is scheduled for July 26 through 28.

Images: Cotton Incorporated