Cotton On to launch kidswear in the UK

Australian fashion and lifestyle retailer Cotton On is building on multi-brand growth in the UK market by launching its kidswear brand, Cotton On Kids, online in the UK this autumn.

Cotton On, Australia’s largest fashion brand, has had an online presence in the UK since 2021, offering womenswear, menswear, body and accessories, and due to “strong growth” in the market, it feels now is the time to add its successful childrenswear brand.

Cotton On Kids is Australia’s only international children’s and baby fashion brand, with 207 dedicated stores and a presence in 11 countries. It is known for offering on-trend fashion for newborns and kids, including organic baby essentials, playground staples, and party outfits.

Bianca Ginns, managing director of Cotton On brands, said in a statement: “Globally, we’re delivering quality, on-trend product and creating immersive, multi-channel brand moments that are resonating deeply with our customers across all brands, building loyalty, driving long-term growth and continuing to position us as a global leader in effortless fashion.

“The launch of Cotton On Kids in the UK marks an exciting new chapter for our brand and customers locally. We know UK parents and kids are looking for on-trend, cool and accessible fashion options, and we’re here to deliver just that – with a whole lot of fun along the way.”

Cotton On operates eight brands - Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, Rubi, Typo, Supré, Factorie and Ceres Life, across 22 countries. It has 1,500 stores, 10 e-commerce sites, 10 global distribution centres, over 30 wholesale accounts and more than 10 million loyalty members.