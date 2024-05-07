Coty and Lena Gercke sign new license deal

Beauty company Coty has inked a long-term fragrance deal with German television presenter and model Lena Gercke, who has her own fashion brand, LeGer.

As part of the licensing deal, Coty will develop, produce and distribute LeGer’s debut fragrance, which is expected to launch in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) this summer.

Stefano Curti, chief brands officer of consumer beauty at Coty, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Lena Gercke to bring our shared vision to life in the beauty space. Lena’s fashion brand LeGer is one of the fastest-growing personal fashion labels in Germany, creating unique yet timeless pieces that empower women through fashion.

“Together, we are excited to work with Lena in building her presence in the beauty market with a fragrance that is authentically her.”

The collaboration comes as Coty continues to elevate and diversify its portfolio to bring new products, brands and innovations to the forefront.

On the deal, Lena Gercke, chief executive and founder of LeGer, added: “This partnership with Coty marks another big step for the brand as we make our foray into the beauty space.

“I am thrilled to be working with the industry leader, to develop a fragrance which is emblematic of the ethos that underpinned LeGer’s creation: the idea of being able to express yourself freely and feel confident and comfortable with who you are.”

Gercke launched her fashion label, LeGer by Lena Gercke, in collaboration with the online retailer AboutYou in 2017. By 2019, LeGer was named Germany's most successful personal brand and the following year, the model moved the now independent company to Berlin. Since then, the business has expanded into furniture and home accessories under LeGer Home and now LeGer Beauty in partnership with Coty.