Coty announces beauty license deal with Marni

Beauty company Coty has inked a licensing deal with Italian fashion house Marni to develop, produce, and distribute a line of fragrances and beauty products, which run beyond 2040.

In a statement, Coty, one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of brands across fragrance, colour cosmetics, and skin and body care, said that the first offering under the new licensing agreement is expected to launch in 2026.

Sue Nabi, chief executive at Coty, said: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Marni, a brand known for its innovation, creativity, and unique youthful approach to luxury. Marni is highly recognised in the fashion industry, with particular brand strength in Asia, and Europe.

“This licensing agreement aligns with Coty’s highly successful strategic direction of focusing on fashion-driven licenses with multi-category potential that resonate across key markets. We are excited to start working with Marni to develop premium beauty offerings that bring the fashion house’s visual style and values in beauty to life.”

Marni Resort 2024 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Marni to launch fragrance and beauty products with Coty

The move marks an evolution of Marni and aims to expand the Italian fashion brand's creative and fashion-forward identity “into the realm of beauty,” explains Coty, with a premium offering that promises “a unique and elevated beauty experience for consumers”.

Barbara Calò, chief executive at Marni, said: “The alliance with Coty, a pioneering force in the beauty industry, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Marni, in line with our commitment to offer a holistic brand experience.

“Through the introduction of fragrances and beauty products, that will seamlessly integrate into our brand universe, we’re redefining the brand's boundaries, opening up new opportunities of affirmation for Marni.”

Coty also added that the deal with Marni strengthens its partnership with its parent company OTB Group, following the license renewal with Jil Sander in January 2023.

Ubaldo Minelli, chief executive at OTB Group, added: "We are very glad to further consolidate our Group’s strategic partnership with Coty and to invest in Marni’s successful ability to explore new, relevant business grounds.

“This long-term vision agreement gives Marni the opportunity to shape its values in new creative ways and to strengthen its luxury positioning by landing in the world of beauty and fragrances."