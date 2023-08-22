Coty renews long-term license partnership with Adidas

Beauty company Coty has renewed its long-term license agreement with sportswear giant Adidas to continue capitalising on the wellbeing and athleisure trend in beauty.

The renewal will allow Adidas and Coty to continue to focus on personal care, wellness, sports, and sports lifestyle, with "pioneering research and innovation into areas such as the impact of fragrance on sports performance".

It follows the launch of Adidas' Active Skin and Mind range, which uses active ingredients, such as a hyaluronic acid complex, and more sustainable sulphate-free formulas to enhance performance.

In a statement, Sue Nabi, Coty’s chief executive, said: “In recent months, we have successfully elevated the body care equity of Adidas, moving into products that are focused on enhancing sports and skin care credibility. With the launch of the Adidas Active Skin and Mind range, we are positioning Adidas as a leading premium body care line with superior ingredients and sustainable packaging.

“Consumers have responded very positively to the launch, and we look forward to building on this progress with an exciting pipeline of further innovations and lines as we drive growth in new and existing markets in the future.”