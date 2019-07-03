Couture AW19: Giambattista Valli skips catwalk

Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli decided to skip the catwalk during Paris Haute Couture Week in favour of an exhibition to showcase his frothy tulle creations at the Shangri-La hotel in Paris.

On his Instagram, Valli explained that the exhibition was the “essence of haute couture” allowing guests a closer look at his spectacular made-to-measure creations, from his signature tulle ruffle explosion gowns to bustier cocktail dresses embroidered with silk organza petals and silk taffeta column dresses with all-over floral prints.

Showing them like they are works of art is quite fitting, especially as some of his red carpet creations require up to 300 hours of work, and this was a masterclass on craftsmanship.

Highlights from the autumn/winter 2019 couture collection included extravagant tulle ballgowns in new colours, including peachy pink, pale mint, and light blue named after flowers, a white double-layered wool crêpe and silk cocktail dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline featured floral embroideries and a draped mini cocktail dress in antique silk in a rose print.

The couture collection comes off the back of a very busy few months for the Italian designer, in May, he announced his H&M designer collaboration at the amfAR gala in Cannes, and the limited-edition see-now-buy-now capsule collection became an instant sellout, putting the pressure on the rest of the collaboration drop in November. Valli also just dressed Charlotte Casiraghi, a granddaughter of Grace Kelly, in a custom wedding dress.

Images: courtesy of Giambattista Valli