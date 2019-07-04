Couture AW19: Valentino’s dedication to individuality

For autumn/winter 2019, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased a floral-themed fantasy display of artisanal skill for its couture collection during Paris Haute Couture Week.

“Individuality is a value to foster and to protect. Every human being is different from each other, but we are all the same,” explained the Valentino show notes. “Nurturing such opulence of diversity is enriching, even more so within the realm of a Maison de Couture. Inclusivity, ultimately, is a creative as well as a human act.”

Such individuality for Valentino couture is displayed as an extravagance, which the Italian fashion house states is the “purest, rawest form” of a person’s uniqueness. This was shown with its sensational silhouettes, buoyant colour, and exquisite craftsmanship.

Extravagance “materialises and dematerialises” in the colours, ranging from citron green to marigold yellow and aquamarine, in the shapes, with oversized bows, billowing silhouettes and draping, as well as in the details from vivid floral patterns, to dramatic fringing, tassels and pompoms, and incredible headpieces.

“Each passage is a singular entity, altogether making sense as a gathering of individualities,” added Piccioli.

Highlights included a floral appliqué floor-sweeping gown, a sleeveless gown made of rose gauze squares, an aquamarine feathered coat, a draped taffeta dresses in emerald green, and a vibrant yellow gown featuring tiers of chunky knit fringe.

Identity was also displayed with the model casting, with models ranging from 40s to mid-70s, including Lauren Hutton and Cecilia Chancellor walking the catwalk alongside younger models Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid, and for the finale bow, Piccioli was joined by his atelier staff who created the collection.

Images: courtesy of Valentino