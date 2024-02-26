'Cowboy Core' is trending once more ahead of Beyoncé’s new country album release

Cowboy fashion is trending again following news of Beyoncé’s upcoming country album release, Renaissance Act II. Set to drop on March 29, 2024, the announcement of the artist’s eighth studio album has led to a surge of interest in cowboy core.

The classic cowboy look and Western-inspired fashion have been a major influence in fashion since the early days of Western movies and the globalization of country music. Linked to Americana looks, this trend includes cowboy hats, cowboy boots, original denim, leather fringe jackets and more.

Artists from Harry Styles to Kate Perry have been spotted wearing cowboy hats in recent years, while influential movies, like Barbie, have only further cemented the mainstream appeal of country-inspired wear. In addition, country music has witnessed a spike in interest, becoming more popular with social media platforms like TikTok shining a light on country music in Australia and the UK.

Cowboy Fashion from the Wrangler® x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection Credits: Wrangler® x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott

Global Google searches for 'cowboy hat' surged by 212.5 percent following the Verizon Super Bowl commercial featuring Beyoncé, after which she released new music. Ahead of her new country album drop, Beyoncé has been spotted wearing several different elaborate cowboy hats. During New York Fashion Week, she was seen sitting front row at Luar, wearing a beige cowboy hat and at the Grammys, she wore a Stetson cowboy hat.

A core part of cowboy core, cowboy hats have been experiencing a large resurgence over the past few years. Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was seen attending a Super Bowl party wearing a giant cowboy hat, while icons from Emily Ratajkowski to Margot Robbie have been spotted wearing them in recent months. At a recent Taylor Swift concert in Melbourne, Australia, thousands of fans showed up wearing pink or white cowboy hats in honor of the artist’s original debut.

Cowboy boots becoming more mainstream in fashion Credits: Toral Shoes (left) and Shabbies Amsterdam (right)

Searches for ‘cowboy boots’ and ‘bolo tie’ also grew 163 percent and 566 percent respectively, as Beyoncé was seen wearing a turquoise bolo tie during the same Verizon commercial. Another staple of country western fashion is a bolo tie, usually worn with a collared shirt or with a dress, which can be worn by men and women. Brands from Ralph Lauren to Wrangler have introduced these accessories to their spring collections, further highlighting the interest in cowboy fashion.

Cowboy boots are also having a fashion moment, with Google searches growing 163 percent worldwide following Beyoncé’s country-inspired Super Bowl outfit and country look for the Grammys. Brands like Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and Asos have all introduced cowboy boots ahead of the spring and summer months.