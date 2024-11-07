CPHFW AW25 line up unveiled, Bonnetje to join Newtalent

While it feels like we have only just waved goodbye to another fashion week season, autumn/winter 2025 is already fast approaching, and Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) is leading the charge, already releasing its line up for the upcoming edition.

Set to take place January 27 to 31, 2025, CPHFW will welcome a roster of 36 brands that have been approved by the official show and presentation committee. Those selected will also put to the test the event’s revised Sustainability Requirements framework before it comes into effect during 2025.

A host of returning brands will make up most of the schedule, with regulars like Marimekko, Skall Studio, Henrik Vibskov and Saks Potts once again joining the show.

One new brand making its CPHFW debut this year is Danish upcycler Bonnetje, which will be joining Berner Kühl, Stamm and Alectra Rothschild / Masculina as part of the AW25 Newtalent programme.

Through this, the new label will receive monetary support, mentorships, partnership offerings and professional advice over three consecutive seasons of CPHFW, for which it will also be provided with onboarding, event participation and showroom activations.

In a release, CEO for CPHFW, Cecilie Thorsmark, who was recently honoured at the Elle Denmark Awards for Leadership in Positive Change, said of this upcoming edition: “I am very excited to announce a brand line up that both represents some of the biggest Nordic leaders in fashion as well as some of our most iconic names returning to the schedule.

“CPHFW is proud to continue to go from strength to strength, and it is through the continued dedication of our brand community and wider network that we are able to grow and pave the way for a more positive future in fashion.”