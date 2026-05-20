CPHFW New Talent: Studio Constance joins support programme for SS27

Copenhagen Fashion Week announced the designers and brands for the spring/summer 2027 edition of its CPHFW New Talent support programme on Thursday.

As part of the programme, which is supported by Pandora, Studio Constance will be newly admitted. It joins existing labels Stem and Anne Sofie Madsen, who will present their second and third and final presentations within the programme this season, respectively.

The brands Renè, Sson and Taus have also been selected as “One To Watch” talents. They will present their upcoming collections in August during Copenhagen Fashion Week in various show and presentation formats.

Institution is also part of the official programme. As the winner of the Zalando Visionary Award 2026, it will receive its own showcase as part of the August schedule.

“The new selection demonstrates the breadth and creative strength of the next generation of designers. In the current climate, targeted support for new voices is crucial,” explained Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week. The programme offers talents structured support, from creative development to market-ready positioning.

Pandora CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier also emphasised the importance of the initiative. “Creative development needs targeted support to secure long-term innovation and craftsmanship. CPHFW NEWTALENT makes an important contribution to the future of the industry.”

The programme is Copenhagen Fashion Week's central support platform for emerging Nordic designers, combining financial support, mentoring and presentation opportunities. Funding for the grants is provided by programme partners, including Pandora.