CPHFW SS26: Cecilie Bahnsen takes new guest slot, Zalando-backed Iamisigo to present

The spring/summer 2026 season is fast approaching, and with it slowly comes an influx of fashion week schedules vying for the attention of industry professionals. This season, Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) is ahead of the mark, having now released the official brand line up for its August 2025 edition.

Spanning August 4 to 8, the Danish fashion event will host 45 brands over its duration, each approved by the official committee, which this season must ensure that participants align with a revised Sustainability Requirements framework that is currently being piloted before coming into effect in January 2026.

Akin to previous years, slight shifts will be seen under the event’s CPHFW Newtalent programme, an initiative supporting young, emerging designers. Anne Sofie Madsen will be joining the scheme alongside Berner Kühl and Bonnetje, which were selected to participate last season. Kettle Atelier, Stem and Taus, meanwhile, have been awarded One To Watch slots, during which they will present their upcoming collections on schedule.

Sunflower, P.L.N. and Rave Review return to CPHFW

Iamisigo, meanwhile, will host a show with backing from e-commerce platform Zalando, which presented the Nigerian brand with the Zalando Visionary Award 2025 earlier this year and thus is supporting the designer’s runway both financially and through production.

A new feature on the schedule is that of the CPHFW Guest Slot, for which Cecilie Bahnsen has been named as the first recipient, recognising the Nordic label’s 10th anniversary and its dedication to the event. With this, the brand will present a special showcase during the fashion week which the namesake designer said would “stand as a celebration of the brand’s evolution and growth, showing how we have moved forward whilst honouring our roots and the city of Copenhagen”.

On this new initiative, CEO of CPHFW, Cecilie Thorsmark said: “As our impact and reach continues to grow as a globally positioned fashion week, we are delighted to introduce the CPHFW Guest Slot to further our showcase of exceptional creative visionaries. This opportunity will allow us to celebrate some of the strongest names of the Nordics, and allow for new opportunities to present inspiring leaders that are synonymous both in the Nordics but also abroad.”

Elsewhere on the schedule, staple CPHFW regulars are featured, including Marimekko, Filippa K, Munthe, The Garment and Baum und Pferdgarten. A series of brands will also be making their return to the fashion week, among them; Freya Dalsjø, P.L.N., Sunflower, Ranra and Rave Review.