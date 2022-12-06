CR Runway to host ‘largest ever fashion show’ in Qatar, with music line up

CR Runway will be partnering with Qatar Creates to host the “world’s biggest fashion show”, set to take place during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on December 16.

‘Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway’ will feature the works of more than 150 designers representing 50 countries, in an event held at the Ras Abu Aboud 974 Stadium.

All proceeds from the show will go towards Education Above All, an organisation focused on providing education to underserved children

The curation has been made by French editor Carine Roitfeld, with CR Runway’s CEO Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld to be the director of the event.

Among the selection of designers will be 21 Qatar-based brands who are set to share the stage with a number of internationally recognised labels.

Alongside fashion, the show will also see performances by the likes of Post Malone, DJ Snake and Khaled, among others.

Its schedule consists of four choreographed runway presentations, with an Opening Act of national ambassadors representing the World Cup’s participating countries, an array of local brands and performers and the ‘One Night in Qatar’ finale, described as an “extravagance of haute couture” created exclusively for the show.