Crave to revive Project Runway Canada

Crave, Canada’s leading content company from Bell Media, is reviving Project Runway Canada, the Canadian adaptation of the globally renowned fashion competition series.

In a statement, Crave announced a 10-episode order for Project Runway Canada and named Canadian model Coco Rocha as host and judge, with Canadian television personality, fashion editor and author, Jeanne Beker joining the judging panel.

The fashion competition will be produced in collaboration with Fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). Filming will begin this summer and debut on Crave later this year.

Carlyn Klebuc, general manager of original programming at Bell Media, said: “Canada’s fashion culture and industry deserves to be celebrated, and this is the perfect moment to spotlight homegrown designers.

“Project Runway is already an iconic franchise, and we can’t wait to give it a distinctly Canadian twist.”

Project Runway Canada is based on the Fremantle format launched in 2004. The fashion competition has been aired in more than 125 countries and helped to launch the careers of designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello, and Bishme Cromartie.

Joseph Medaglia, chair of fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University, added: “Fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University is thrilled to collaborate on Project Runway Canada, an exciting initiative that supports the development, visibility, and long-term success of fashion in Canada.

“As the country’s leading fashion school, we’re proud to contribute our expertise and facilities in downtown Toronto to help spotlight Canadian talent and strengthen the creative industries.”

Casting is now open, inviting Canadian citizens or permanent residents to apply to showcase their creativity, skill and vision to compete for a chance to grow their brand.