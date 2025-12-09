Creatives fight for preservation of London College of Fashion’s historic building

A group of London creatives, alumni and educators is calling for the preservation of the original London College of Fashion (LCF) building at 20 John Prince’s Street, ahead of Westminster Council’s decision on a proposed full demolition set for 9 December.

The mid-century building, located just off Oxford Circus, has served as a fashion education hub for more than 60 years, training generations of stylists, designers, pattern cutters, photographers and industry professionals. Supporters argue it is one of the last remaining educational buildings of its era in the West End and a significant cultural landmark linked to London’s fashion identity.

As part of the effort, campaign organisers have released a short documentary featuring testimonies from alumni and industry figures including Michael Salac-Olivier, Dal Chodha, Lucy Lawes, Flo Adepoju, Joe Corré, Fakhry Akkad and Anisa Topan. The film forms part of a developing digital archive documenting the building’s creative legacy.

Campaigners emphasise they are not opposing redevelopment but are urging the council and the developer to retain and retrofit the historic structure rather than demolish it entirely. The call aligns with London’s broader “retrofit-first” approach to planning and sustainability.

A petition launched last week has gained more than 130 signatures.