Crew Clothing enters activewear space

British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing, known for its nautical-inspired casualwear, has unveiled a new technical activewear collection for men and women.

The ‘Crew Sport’ range is described as the lifestyle brand’s first “holistic activewear collection” and has been designed to combine technical performance with the premium British brand’s signature style, offering men’s and womenswear pieces for all lifestyles, abilities and fitness levels.

Launching mid-June online and across the Crew Clothing store estate, the ‘Crew Sport’ collection aims to offer “true versatility” with styles designed for low-impact yoga and reformer Pilates, to higher-intensity Hyrox workouts and padel games, as well as running.

'Crew Sport' activewear collection from Crew Clothing Credits: Crew Clothing

Commenting on the expansion into activewear, Naomi Parry, head of marketing at Crew Clothing, said in a statement: “Entering the sportswear space feels like a natural progression for Crew. Born out of a Salcombe windsurfing shop, we launched our very first collection with rugby shirts designed by a GB skier – sport is in our DNA.

“In the last decade we’ve built on our sporting legacy through our sponsorship partnerships with Henley Royal Regatta, the LTA and the England Red Roses rugby team, and Crew Sport is the next step in our journey. We know our customers live active, varied lifestyles, and we think this new collection will be the ideal addition to their wardrobe.”

'Crew Sport' activewear collection from Crew Clothing Credits: Crew Clothing

Key styles include ‘Seam-Free’ flattering crop tops and leggings crafted from nylon elastane fabric and jacquard panels, alongside pieces in buttery-soft fabric designed to offer ease of movement while remaining breathable with sweat-wicking features, and ‘Bi-Stretch’ styles with ergonomic seams that follow the body’s natural contours and have UPF50+ protection.

The range also includes a dedicated running jacket, gilet and shorts with lightweight woven fabric and reflective detailing, as well as a technical capsule featuring full and half-zip track tops made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch for performance and recovery.

'Crew Sport' activewear collection from Crew Clothing Credits: Crew Clothing

Jo Miller, head of design at Crew Clothing, added: “Designed to transcend age, gender and fitness level, our new athleticwear collection blends our timeless heritage with cutting-edge details. Fabrics have been crafted with performance in mind – from compact nylon elastane styles, which will hold you in for optimal movement to super soft, drapey pieces that are ideal for your next yoga session.

“We’ve become known for our signature touches over the years, and you’ll find that here too. Whether it’s the unrestrictive storm flap on our running gilet or the thumb holes on our track top, we’ve thought through all the little details. Look out for our iconic crossed oars – we’ve reimagined these in a high visibility reflective print and included this throughout the collection.”

Prices for ‘Crew Sport’ range from 25 to 65 pounds. The collection will be available through its website and its 41 stores from June 17.

