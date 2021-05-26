Criminal Damage relaunches footwear range

Streetwear fashion brand Criminal Damage has relaunched its footwear range, showcasing the crossover between athleisure and streetwear with a range of men’s sneakers and sliders.

Criminal Damage first launched footwear back in 2013, and this introduction of 13 styles across three drops follows “customer and retailer demand”.

The first drop includes five designs of sneakers and sliders. They will be followed by two further consecutive drops, which are expected to launch over the next two months.

Initially focusing on men’s footwear, Criminal Damage added in the press release that it “aspires to develop into women’s footwear in the near future”.

Monty Aytan, executive at Criminal Damage, said in a statement: “We decided it was time to begin planning a relaunch of our footwear, which took two years to finalise due to the meticulous details of sourcing the best possible materials. We also felt that the footwear market had been stagnant, with big sportswear companies dominating the market.

“We wanted to showcase premium, considered design that would still be affordable for our customers as we look to bridge the gap between athleisure and streetwear. This makes our footwear a versatile choice, as the athleisure market continues to be popular after lockdown.”

The collection is available to buy from Very in the UK, and Snipes and Zalando for European customers, as well as the Criminal Damage website. Prices start at 25 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Criminal Damage

Image: courtesy of Criminal Damage