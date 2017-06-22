Cristiano Ronaldo to add denim to fashion label

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is continuing to extend his fashion label CR7 with the launch of CR7 Denim, a collection of shorts and jeans for men.

The collection, which will launch by the end of the month, will include staple fashion pieces of jeans and shorts for men, with jackets and shirts to follow later in the year, all of which have been inspired by the footballer’s ‘way of life’, and have been crafted using the latest stretch technology, focusing on comfort and movability.

“I didn't want it to be like any other denim line on the market," said Ronaldo of the line. "I've always loved the look of denim, but it frustrated me how heavy and uncomfortable it can become when you're constantly on the move as an active person.”

There are a number of different fits: R is the modern straight fit with a taper; C is the slim straight fit; T sits low on the waist with a slight drop crotch, and S is the classic skinny. They also come in a variety of washes. Prices range from 79 euros to 129 euros for the jeans, while the shorts are 59 euros.

Ronaldo added: "I don't take myself too seriously, but I take what I do very seriously. This collection is for more than just my fans. It's for anyone who shares my values, who lives a limitless life and loves denim. That's why it not only looks the way denim should look, it's made to be lived in."

The International footballer started his fashion label as an underwear brand, before later adding a range of premium shirts designed in partnership with New York-based designer Richard Chai, the collection also includes footwear.

Images: courtesy of CR7