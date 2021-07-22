Crocs aims to be net-zero company by 2030

US footwear brand Crocs has announced it aims to be a net-zero company by 2030. The Niwot, Colorado-based brand said it will achieve the target through a strategic focus on sustainable ingredients and packaging, as well as investments in resource use and product afterlife solutions.

The company said it is finalizing its approach to a more sustainable bio-based Croslite material, the predominant material in its footwear. The brand also said by the end of the year it will be 100 percent vegan.

“Taking action to reduce our environmental footprint by implementing more sustainable practices across our entire business is the right thing to do for Crocs,” said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees in a release.

“As a company, we are deeply committed to accountability and we're confident that we have the right team, the right innovations and the right partners to help us achieve our net-zero ambitions by 2030.”