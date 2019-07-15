Crocs and Chinatown Market release product collaboration through Urban Outfitters

Crocs is delving into its next collaboration.The American comfort footwear brand has announced a collaboration with New York-based streetwear label, Chinatown Market.

The two brands have designed a version of the classic Crocs clog. The shoe features a multi tie-dye print on the vamp and heel, Chinatown Market's iconic, trademarked Smiley with special oversized Crocs Jibbitz charms. The Chinatown Market x Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Smiley Clog will retail exclusively through Urban Outfitters, costing 70 dollars.

Executive director of buying for Urban Outfitters, Colby Black, explained in a statement that, “Combining design visions and like-minded brands is an exciting part of the Urban Outfitters’ experience. We have been having a lot of fun with creation and customization on an individual basis with Chinatown Market and Crocs."

The collaboration will also include nine oversized Jibbitz charms that customers can buy separately.

“Like Crocs, Chinatown Market doesn’t take themselves too seriously. They are a playful and inclusive brand that we’re ecstatic to be partnering with again,” said Michelle Poole, SVP and chief product and merchandising officer at Crocs. “Chinatown Market understands customization and DIY, it’s at the core of their business, so this partnership was a natural fit for an experiential event with Urban Outfitters at ComplexCon.”