Crocs announces new limited edition style for #CrocDay

Popular footwear brand Crocs has announced a new collaboration to commemorate its upcoming "CrocDay," which is a day that the brand and its fans use the hashtag #CrocDay to celebrate all things related to the brand.

For this year's Croc Day celebration, which falls on Wednesday, October 23, the brand has collaborated with premier streetwear brand Pizzaslime to launch a limited edition style.

The collaboration puts a new spin on the Classic Clog as it is glow-in-the-dark and comes with a curated assortment of custom Jibbitz charms. The shoes will only be available as a mystery order that will come with a UV light.

The Crocs x Pizzaslime shoe will be available for purchase at exactly 10:23 a.m. on October 23, in local times around the world. The shoe will cost 59.99 dollars. The limited edition style that Croc released for last year's Croc Day sold out within hours.

“We wouldn’t be who we are without our loyal and passionate fan base who embody our mantra, ‘Come As You Are,’” Terence Reilly, SVP and CMO of Crocs said in a statement. “Our fans have been celebrating Croctober around the globe and on Croc Day, I can’t wait to release these amazing, one-of-a-kind classic clogs. They are truly something special, and we’re excited to grow and glow together.”

Photo: Crocs