Crocs collaborate with DJ and producer Diplo to launch two new styles
28 minutes ago
Crocs has announced a collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist, DJ, and producer Diplo. The partnership will see the launch of two styles including a multi-tone take on the classic clog and a new classic Crocs sandal with unique Jibbitz charms.
The collaboration includes a clog with a swirled pink, blue, and yellow paint-inspired graphic, complete with light-up mushroom Jibbitz charms. There is also the brand’s first-ever collaboration on its new classic sandal. The style features swirled yellow, orange, and blue tones and comes with an array of glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms.
“I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I’m stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them too,” said Diplo in a release.
He added, “Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs, and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could’ve imagined. Now fans can take a walk with me in either the classic clog or Crocs classic sandal.”
On June 3, Diplo will also be giving away 1,000 pairs of the new styles during a live performance streamed on Mad Decent’s Twitch channel at 8 p.m. ET.
Heidi Cooley, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Crocs, said in a release: “Working with a genuine brand fan in Diplo inspired a new level of creativity, including the first-ever celebrity take on the classic Crocs sandal with glowing Jibbitz charms that will help fans stand out even in the dark.”
The limited-edition Crocs will be available to purchase from June 8 exclusively online. The sandal will cost $49.99 and the clog $69.99.