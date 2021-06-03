Crocs collaborate with DJ and producer Diplo to launch two new styles

Crocs has announced a collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist, DJ, and producer Diplo. The partnership will see the launch of two styles including a multi-tone take on the classic clog and a new classic Crocs sandal with unique Jibbitz charms.

The collaboration includes a clog with a swirled pink, blue, and yellow paint-inspired graphic, complete with light-up mushroom Jibbitz charms. There is also the brand’s first-ever collaboration on its new classic sandal. The style features swirled yellow, orange, and blue tones and comes with an array of glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms.

Courtesy of Emma Marie Jenkinson

“I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I’m stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them too,” said Diplo in a release.

He added, “Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs, and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could’ve imagined. Now fans can take a walk with me in either the classic clog or Crocs classic sandal.”

On June 3, Diplo will also be giving away 1,000 pairs of the new styles during a live performance streamed on Mad Decent’s Twitch channel at 8 p.m. ET.

Courtesy of Emma Marie Jenkinson

Heidi Cooley, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Crocs, said in a release: “Working with a genuine brand fan in Diplo inspired a new level of creativity, including the first-ever celebrity take on the classic Crocs sandal with glowing Jibbitz charms that will help fans stand out even in the dark.”

The limited-edition Crocs will be available to purchase from June 8 exclusively online. The sandal will cost $49.99 and the clog $69.99.