Crocs donates shoes to UK healthcare workers

Footwear brand Crocs has donated over 200,000 pairs of shoes to hospitals globally to support frontline workers during the Covid-19 crisis across multiple territories including its home market the US, as well as Austria, France, Germany, Netherlands and the UK.

Crocs president and chief executive, Andrew Rees said in a statement: “Like everyone, we’ve been closely monitoring the news and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can.

“Over the past few weeks, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families."

Crocs is providing its lightweight shoes that it states are easy to clean and provide all-day comfort.

“The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of ‘be comfortable in your own shoes’ applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help these heroes,” added Rees.

The first donation of Crocs in the UK arrived with the NHS last week, with additional pairs earmarked for distribution across NHS hospitals nationwide.

Additionally, Crocs is asking its online customers to further support healthcare workers by giving 10 pounds with a purchase of Classic Clogs, or by simply contributing 10 pounds to give the gift of Crocs footwear to a healthcare worker. For every contribution made, Crocs will send a pair of shoes directly to those frontline workers who need them most.

