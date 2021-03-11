Crocs links with Justin Bieber for a second collaboration

Crocs, a casual footwear company known for its foam clogs, has partnered with global pop star Justin Bieber for a second collaboration.

Crocs X Justin Bieber features a classic lavender clog with a branded logo fixed to the backstrap and charms attached throughout. The shoes come bundled with a pair of socks from Bieber’s personal apparel brand, Drew House.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” stated Justin Bieber in a release. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly, it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

To engage fans during the global launch, Crocs has also partnered with Snapchat for an augmented reality gamification activation that allows consumers to interact with the nostalgic, arcade-style look and feel of the campaign. Fans can use the Crocs filter while they gather charms by tilting their heads to beat a virtual clock.

“As a digital-first brand, we continue to surprise our fans with new and engaging ways to experience our icon, while delivering break-the-internet collaborations,” said Heidi Cooley, head of global marketing for Crocs.

“From a partnership perspective, Justin’s artistic passion is paired with Crocs’ ability to create memorable, consumer-first moments that celebrate the importance of being comfortable in your own shoes…and socks!”