Crocs marks 20 years with month-long ‘Croctober’

This October, Crocs is marking 20 years with a month-long ‘Croctober’ celebration filled with the brand’s “biggest and boldest fan-fuelled experiences,” including a global shoe giveaway and a metaverse event.

For the first week in October, Crocs is giving away tens of thousands of pairs of Crocs shoes every day to kick start the celebration. This will be followed by surprise giveaways, exclusive products, and “access to an all-new Crocs World experience where fans can engage with the brand in an entirely new way”.

Momentum will continue up to Croc Day, a fan-first holiday recognised annually on October 23, which will include the release of a limited-edition Croc Day Clog. The special release will be available exclusively to Crocs Club members from October 20 and will open to everyone beginning October 21.

Image: Crocs

Croctober celebrations will culminate on Croc Day with a first-of-its-kind global Metaverse experience in Crocs World. Hosted on Zepeto and Roblox platforms, the immersive virtual event will feature a special guest appearance, allowing fans to engage through a live in-game meet and greet, and extending VIP benefits to Crocs Club members.

Heidi Cooley, chief marketing officer at Crocs, said in a statement: "Croctober is one of our most favourite times of the year – a time to recognise our fans, many of whom have supported us unconditionally since the beginning and who live at the heart of our brand.

“Over the last two decades, as we’ve grown up, they have too, and together we’ve created a global comfort revolution. This Croctober proves there’s no better time to reflect on an incredible 20 years, to celebrate what makes each one of us unique and to build on the momentum to continue inviting fans ‘Come As You Are’ for generations to come.”