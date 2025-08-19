Crocs signs multi-year licensing deal with the NFL

Comfort footwear brand Crocs has inked a new multi-year licensing agreement with the National Football League (NFL) to release the first-ever NFL team-inspired Crocs footwear and Jibbitz charms collection.

Launching during the 2025 NFL season, the initial collection will feature products designed to “capture the passion and personality of NFL team fandom,” including Crocs Classic Clogs and accessories featuring 14 teams, with all 32 teams to follow.

The collaboration aims to blend comfort, style, and team identity in a way that “reimagines gameday apparel as an everyday experience,” with the Classic Clogs being revamped in elements that celebrate the essence of gameday, from team colours to iconic mascots and logos.

Crocs also adds that fans can expect expanded designs and categories, including bags, as part of the deal.

NFL x Crocs Collection Credits: Crocs

The initial drop of the NFL x Crocs collection will include the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Crocs adds that the full 32-team lineup will roll out throughout the collaboration.

Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL, said in a statement: “The Crocs brand has made a significant impact on footwear culture with their shoes becoming synonymous with ease and comfort.

“Collaborating with Crocs allows us to give fans expanded options that will keep them stylishly comfortable for gameday and every day.”

Matias Infante, vice president of global marketing at Crocs, added: "We’re excited to join forces with a brand that shares the same passion and loyalty from its fans as we do.

“This collection goes far beyond product - it’s about creating unforgettable experiences that bring our communities even closer to the game they love."

The NFL x Crocs Collection will be available during the 2025 NFL season on NFLshop.com, Crocs.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fanatics and select international retailers.