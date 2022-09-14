Crocs unveil collaboration with Christian Cowan

British fashion designer Christian Cowan, who has dressed some of the world’s biggest stars including Beyonce and Lady Gaga, unveiled a collaboration with global footwear brand Crocs during his spring/summer 2023 catwalk show during NYFW.

The limited-edition collection features three styles, where Cowan has applied his signature bold aesthetic to Crocs’ most recognisable silhouettes, while also placing personalisation at the forefront. The collaboration includes the first-ever Crocs Jibbitz charms that can be converted into other wearable accessories such as necklaces and hair clips.

Commenting on the collaboration, Michelle Poole, brand president at Crocs, said in a statement: "We seek to work with creative partners who align with our values and authenticate the brand through their own unique lens. With an eye for turning classic styles into something modern and unexpected, Christian used our iconic clog and sandal silhouettes as blank canvases for self-expression, taking versatility and personalisation to a bold new level."

Image: Crocs

Leading the line-up is the “sky-scraping” Christian Cowan X Crocs Mega Crush Clog that stand 61mm tall. Crafted in all-black, the style features an enhanced rubber tread and heightened proportions with custom Christian Cowan Jibbitz charms that mix high glamour with versatility. The detachable metallic chains can also be worn as a necklace with a Crocs pendant.

Image: Crocs

While the Crocs classic clogs have been designed as an ode to yin and yang, with the left clog being black and the right clog crafted in white, with contrasting black and white backstraps on each shoe. The limited-edition pair is adorned with all-new Christian Cowan Jibbitz charms including jewelled accents and metallic chains.

The final style in the collection is a playful take on Crocs classic open-toe sandals, which have been given a bubble gum pink makeover topped with versatile oversized pink bow Jibbitz charms that can also be worn as statement hair clips.

Image: Crocs

Commenting on the charms, Christian Cowan said: “It’s about our identity, a rebellious flamboyancy. We wanted multifunctionality Jibbitz charms you can wear as jewellery and hair clips. Making a full look, because let’s face it, Crocs are a full look.”

The Christian Cowan x Crocs launch on September 28 in Europe and the US, and on September 29 in Japan and Australia. The styles will also be available in select retail locations across Europe including Offsprings at Selfridges, Galeries Lafayette, and LuisaviaRoma.

Prices range from 44.99 pounds / 50 euros/US dollars for the sandals to 104.99 pounds / 110 euros/US dollars for the mega crush clogs. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the Christian Cowan x Crocs collaboration will be donated to The Ali Forney Center, providing comfort to the LGBTQ+ community to protect homeless youth and empower them with the tools to be independent.

Image: Crocs

Image: Crocs