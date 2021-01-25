Crocs unveils collaboration with Vladimir Cauchemar

Casual footwear brand Crocs is launching an exclusive collaboration with French electronic music artist and producer, Vladimir Cauchemar on January 28, 2021.

Crocs describe the creative partnership with Cauchemar as “authentic” as the music artist is a fan of the footwear brand. The collaboration, inspired by sneaker culture, will feature the exclusive Crocs Classic Clog and Jibbitz charms.

The Crocs x Vladimir Cauchemar ‘Classic Clog’ features a jet black upper and contrast white outsole with double straps including a streetwear-inspired woven fabric buckle belt across the top and a classic Crocs backstrap. The backstrap is decked with an elastic pull toggle and the upper woven strap features a Vladimir logo embossed tab with clip.

While the metallic Jibbitz charms include one of the musician’s iconic skull masks, complete with red heart tattoo as well as individual tattoo hearts and his stylised name, ВЛАДИМИР КОШМAР. The artist has also created the music track for the campaign.

Commenting on his love of Crocs and working with the footwear brand, Cauchemar said in a statement: “I simply wear them! So, I was very happy to get the chance to collaborate with a brand that is so iconic.

“I was very interested by the different collaborations Crocs did recently and I studied the Crocs universe and I simply adapted my personal taste to it.”

On the design itself, Cauchemar, added: “I loved adding the Classic logo on the sole. I really wanted to have the big Crocs logo on it but in an unexpected way. It was like a game: I created lots of details and used different materials. I had lot of fun to create a clog that a really want to wear!”

To celebrate the launch, Cauchemar will stream a live DJ performance on Crocs Europe Instagram channel on January 28.

Images: courtesy of Crocs