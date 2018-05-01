Crocs unveils Drew Barrymore collaboration

Crocs, Inc. has announced the worldwide debut of its Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Chevron Collection. The special-edition clogs, flips, sandals and slides combine exclusive graphics and embellishments with Barrymore’s personal design touch under the unifying theme of love.

The new line is inspired by a playful, everyday-authentic sensibility marketed towards both women and children. Barrymore’s two daughters, Olive and Frankie, also inspired styles within the Chevron Collection, which is available on popular Crocs silhouettes, including the Classic Clog, the Crocband Clog and the Crocs Isabella Sandal.

“I really love the Chevron Collection,” said Barrymore. “I think the designs we came up with are extremely fun and wearable, which makes them perfect for moms and kids. There’s a great sophistication to the colortones we used, but also this inspired playfulness.”

Crocs and Barrymore, infused combinations of white, black, tan and tomato with increasingly popular chevron geometric graphics. A mix of metallic and beaded embellishments give the Chevron Collection an elevated look.

"Drew certainly sees herself as a mother first, so we were thrilled to design a collection that helped her tell that story,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs’ senior vice president of global product and marketing. “The trend-right graphics, patterns and embellishments pair nicely with Drew’s brand of upbeat, modern-boho style, while the mix of silhouettes make the collection a perfect option for that ‘mommy and me’ wearing occasion.”

Price points for the collection range from 29 dollars and 99 cents for the girls Classic Clog to 54 dollars and 99 cents for the Crocs Isabella Gladiator Sandal.

