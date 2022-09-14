Cubitts launches new frame collections using facial analysis

British spectacle maker Cubitts has launched three new frame collections that it states will support “unique facial characteristics” and will fit 90 percent of face shapes.

The new collections were developed using facial analysis from over 4,000 participants to “better understand the quirks and eccentricities that make each of us different”. Those insights became the foundation for the new, inclusive designs as part of its commitment to design frames for those with a low crest or a narrow bridge.

Cubitts adds that its approach is an antidote to the reductive approach of high street opticians, many of whom it states offer just one standardised size of frame. Its new collections will offer ten new frames celebrating different face shapes, meaning that 90 percent of human heads will fit at least five frames.

Image: Cubitts

Commenting on the launch, Cubitts founder Tom Broughton, said in a statement: “For too long, the spectacles industry has been designed around what's easiest for the industry and not for what's right for the wearer. Nowhere is this clearer than with sizing. The human head is a remarkable feat of engineering; each beautiful and unique.

“Despite this, most frames come in only one size. Condensing all that nuance, beauty, difference into a single size. But one size fits none. Our campaign celebrates the heterogeneity of the human head. A range of spectacle frames for all faces – sizes, shapes, and souls.”

To support the launch, Cubitts has created a short film entitled ‘Gloriously Awkward’ and collaborated with illustrator David Bailey on a series of intricate illustrations that will appear in 13 Cubitts store windows around the UK.