Cult Gaia unveils swimwear collaboration with Adriana Degreas

Instagram-favored brand Cult Gaia has launched its first line of swimwear. Known for accessories and resort wear, the brand's founder and designer Jasmin Larian has created a 21-piece collection in collaboration with luxury Brazilian label Adriana Degreas.

Larian told WWD that she had been a fan of Degreas' designs since she first visited the designer's Sao Paulo store. Degreas had launched her eponymous label in 2001, and has since continued to design beachwear with vibrant prints and elegant cuts.

Similarly, Cult Gaia has gained popularity through its product line of natural shapes and materials. Its wooden Ark bag became a bestseller and social media sensation when it launched in 2016.

The range of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits features tropical, geometric motifs and carries the themes seen in Cult Gaia's handbag line. The collection is priced between 198 and 750 dollars and available online through both the Cult Gaia and Adriana Degreas e-commerce sites.