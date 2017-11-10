Cyberjammies launches debut print London collection

British sleepwear brand Cyberjammies has launched its debut family print collection, which features a quirky and cute London inspired print.

The print pyjamas, which are available for men, women and children, include bright red buses, black taxi cabs and Big Ben, as well as other key cities features. Together they are combined to create a red, white, blue and black print which has been applied to cotton, soft jersey and knit items.

The pyjama range is available in sizes for women from a UK 8 to a 22; for men a small to an extra large and for children in sets for ages 2 to 13 years. Prices for the collection vary from 22.50 pounds for children's set to 45 pounds for an adult set.

Cyberjammies Lily and Leo London print collection is set to launch online and in selected stores early December.

Photo: Cyberjammies