Cycling brand Maap teams up with New Era

Australian cycling apparel brand Maap has teamed up with New Era to reimagine the cycling cap, blending fashion and cycling with the Stealth Performance Cap.

The cycling cap has become a popular accessory amongst riders over the last 60 years with few design evolutions, explains Maap, until now. The brand has completely redesigned the cap in collaboration with New Era to ensure that it is suitable for hot riding conditions.

The Stealth Performance Cap has been designed to maximise airflow, pairing together carefully constructed highly breathable and sweat-wicking fabrics with laser-cut perforations through the centre and an elasticated internal sweatband to keep perspiration at bay.

In addition, all seams have been taped for comfort and reflective graphics provide increased visibility for riders safety, added Maap.

Misha Glisovic, Maap creative director, said in a statement: “Design and performance have always been at the front of mind when creating our product. To develop a cap from the ground up that is tailor made specifically for cyclists, in partnership with such an iconic headwear manufacturer is a really exciting new chapter for our brand.”

The Maap x New Era Stealth Performance Cap is available in three colours, black, blue, and bone, priced 35 euros / 50 Australian dollars and has been colour matched to the rest of Maap’s apparel range.