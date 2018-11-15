Cypress Hill and Six Hundred Four team for limited edition sneaker collection

Cypress Hill and Vancouver based sneaker brand Six Hundred Four have joined forces for a limited edition sneaker line that commemorates the 25th anniversary of their album, Black Sunday.

The collection was unveiled this week as part of a surprise release, with items available for preorder to those that sign up or follow the group on Twitter at their handle @sixhundredfour.

Created with heavyweight hemp, the items feature cannabis graphics and stash pockets. They also offer side paneling that serves as a celebration of the recent legalization of the substance in California.

Inspired by an original art piece, the colorful designs have been tattooed on the shoes, which have been individually engraved with a unique pair number.

"Typically marijuana-themed shoes are obvious 'stoner' shoes, rarely providing a premium feel," James Lepp, founder of Six Hundred Four said in a press release. "This collection, however, gives the wearer more than just a premium clean-looking sneaker, but also a story-filled shoe packed with historical, current and futuristic cannabis vibes, all of which influenced by Cypress Hill's Black Sunday album."

Cypress Hill's lead rapper, B-Real also expressed his excitement over the new pieces, noting they are an extension of the group’s musical vibe.

"In many ways this sneaker reflects exactly what we're about as music creators - unwavering pro-cannabis artistry. It has the most marijuana-themed elements of any shoe out there, yet those elements are only discoverable to those who really understand us."

Only 604 pairs, which are offered in both men and women’s sizes, will be made. Selling for 225 dollars, the pre-ordered items are available for 170 dollars.

Photos courtesy of Six Hundred Four