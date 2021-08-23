Daily Malong to participate in New York Fashion Week

Daily Malong, a Pinay-owned fashion brand centered around empowering indigenous artists and weavers in the Philippines, is participating in New York Fashion Week, produced by hiTechMODA. Lydia Querian, founder and chief creative officer of Daily Malong, aims to build awareness of “uncommon” Filipino textiles in a more prominent platform like New York Fashion Week. In a statement, Querian said, “I decided to work with hiTechMODA because they promote fashion brands focused on environmental, sustainability, and inclusivity.”

Daily Malong’s debut in NYFW is themed around “Indigenous is the Future.” The term “indigenous” is often associated with old, ancient, or primitive. Daily Malong’s latest collection wants to change that narrative by bringing the indigenous to the present and future. Daily Malong was built to help the Pilipinx in the diaspora better understand themselves through fashion as they navigate their identity.

Daily Malong partnered with Darzah, a Palestinian woman-owned nonprofit and ethical fashion brand. Darzah works with refugee and low-income women artisans in Palestine’s West Bank who handcrafted and hand-embroider each of Darzah’s pieces. Daily Malong also partnered with Maggie’s Box, a Filipino brand offering a variety of footwear for women on the go. Each of their shoes is handcrafted in the Philippines. Darzah and Maggie’s Box will be providing Daily Malong footwear to complete the runway looks.

“Bringing indigenous weaving practices to the future perpetuates time-tested traditions, helping the present and protecting the future,” said Querian in a statement. “Each indigenous textile worn today helps wearers and weavers navigate societal atrocities, prevent climate change, and restore a more sustainable environment.”