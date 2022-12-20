Daniel Lee’s debut for Burberry leads LFW provisional schedule

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has unveiled the provisional schedule for London Fashion Week (LFW), running from February 17-21, including a headlining showcase from Burberry from new chief creative officer Daniel Lee .

The autumn/winter 2023 LFW provisional schedule is once again a digital-physical hybrid event and features both menswear and womenswear designers, including three participating designers from Ukrainian Fashion Week.

A highlight of the schedule will be the Burberry AW23 show, currently scheduled for 6pm on Monday, February 20, where Lee will present his new look for the British heritage brand following the departure of Riccardo Tisci after Burberry’s SS23 showcase in September .

Opening the event will be Paul Costelloe, who has received the 9am Friday, February 17 slot. He will be followed by NewGen talent Sinéad O'Dwyer, Bora Aksu, Fashion East, Edward Crutchley, Huishan Zhang, and Conner Ives.

BFC reveals provisional London Fashion Week AW23 schedule

On February 18, highlights will come from Nensi Dojaka, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, Chet Lo, Eudon Choi, 16Arlington, and Robyn Lynch, while Sunday, February 19, will include Emilia Wickstead, Christopher Kane, Simone Rocha, Erdem, Roksanda, S.S.Daley, and a return to the catwalk for Julien MacDonald.

Joining Burberry on February 20 will be Yuzefi, Harri, Edeline Lee, Sjoon, Susan Fang, Rixo, and Saul Nash. The final day will feature a Ukrainian Fashion Week presentation featuring Frolov, Kseniaschnaider and Paskal as part of the ‘Support Ukrainian Fashion’ initiative, as well as IA London, Chau Rising, and Jens Laugesen.

BFC Newgen will also return to The Old Selfridges Hotel in Central London, to host a line-up of events and activations to kick off its 30th-anniversary year-long celebrations. Designers taking part in the NewGen line-up for AW23 include Ahluwalia, Ancuta Sarca, Asai, Di Petsa, Feben, Helen Kirkum, Labrum London, Leo Carlton, Masha Popova, Paolo Carzana, Roker, and Yuhan Wang.

There are also several designers absent from the schedule including JW Anderson, Daniel W. Fletcher, Rejina Pyo, Poster Girl and Chopova Lowena.

The final schedule will be released in January 2023.