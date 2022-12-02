Daniel w. Fletcher designs The Londoner Christmas tree

The Londoner hotel, located on the southwest corner of Leicester Square, has collaborated with British designer Daniel w. Fletcher on its 2022 Christmas tree.

Fletcher pulled influences from his aesthetic and design practice to reinterpret the traditional British Christmas tree with a commitment to sustainability by utilising offcuts from his studio. The cream moire fabric came from his spring/summer 2023 collection, which he showcased during London Fashion Week at The Londoner.

The tree showcases ‘A White Christmas’ theme, designed with a neutral colour palette, to highlight the minimalistic approach of the elegant Yabu Pushelberg-designed interiors of The Londoner.

The branches on the tree are handmade and pleated, and took a five-person design team five full days to create and then eight hours to install in the hotel lobby.

Image: The Londoner; Rowben Lantion