Daniëlle Cathari unveils debut collaboration with Woolrich

Amsterdam-based designer Daniëlle Cathari has teamed up with Woolrich to reinterpret lost ‘80s heritage label, The Woolrich Woman for a new generation.

America’s oldest continuous outdoor clothing manufacturer Woolrich invited Cathari to infused her deconstructed design philosophy into the brand’s fabric for a multi-season partnership, launching with season 1 for autumn/winter 2021.

Andrea Canè, global creative director at Woolrich, said in a statement: “We gave Daniëlle Cathari creative freedom to interpret our history. She added her personal signature through a game of deconstruction and reconstruction.

“With this first collection, Daniëlle was able to add fun to our integrity – envisioning this ‘everyday woman’, practical and elegant at the same time.”

Image: courtesy of Woolrich; Woolrich by Daniëlle Cathari’s The Woolrich Woman

Woolrich by Daniëlle Cathari’s The Woolrich Woman began with a visit to Woolrich’s extensive archive in Bologna, Italy, in October 2020. While browsing, Cathari found an outdated label for The Woolrich Woman, a former Woolrich line tailored for the everyday modern woman that has been out of production for 40 years.

Daniëlle Cathari revives The Woolrich Woman for autumn/winter 2021

The debut collection for autumn/winter 2021 features knitwear, outerwear, a skirt, joggers, and accessories including fleece bucket hats and check scarves, all made in Italy.

Highlights include a matching puffer jacket and skirt with asymmetrical stitching lines, a loungewear set featuring a zip-up sweater with optical deconstructed panelling and lounge pants made from merino wool and a classic knitted jumper adorned with the now revived The Woolrich Woman logo.

There is also a woollen style fleece jacket inspired by the ‘Beaverdale’ jacket, a silhouette from the 80s found in Woolrich’s extensive archive. Cathari’s deconstruction approach to design brings together beige and dark brown patchworks in a relaxed fit for a modern yet nostalgic take.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cathari added: “It truly is an honour to be given the opportunity to work with such an iconic company. To revive ‘The Woolrich Woman’ is of sentimental and personal value to me.

“The way I envision this woman is shaped by my own experiences of becoming a woman. How you feel has everything to do with how you dress. I want to design for women to feel comfortable, secure and happy with what they’re wearing, wherever they go and whatever they do.”

The autumn/winter 2021 Woolrich by Daniëlle Cathari’s The Woolrich Woman collection is available to buy via daniellecathari.com, Woolrich stores and selected retailers. Prices range from 75 to 505 pounds / 80 to 550 euros.