Dannii Minogue launches petite fashion with QVC

Australian pop singer and TV star Dannii Minogue has launched her new eponymous petite fashion and jewellery collection exclusive at omnichannel retailer QVC UK.

Being 5 foot 2 inches herself, the collection draws on her own experience as a petite dresser and offers tailored solutions to the problems often faced by petite customers.

The Dannii Minogue collection aims to offer the “perfect” petite capsule wardrobe with the pieces tailored to a petite frame, featuring a selection of spring prints, denim and faux leather jackets, which have been “expertly proportioned for petite women”.

Highlights include eye-catching blouses and patterned pleated skirts, a houndstooth jumpsuit and bomber jacket, and a love and kisses graphic T-shirt.

While petite is a focus, Minogue says in the press release that she wants her collection to the “worn and enjoyed by all women” and has made the entire range available in petite and regular lengths, in sizes 6-22 or XS-3XL.

Joining the petite apparel, Minogue has also introduced a playful line of jewellery that the press release says captures her “disco spirit” and incorporates fun, flirty designs of hearts, stars and lightning bolts, alongside pieces inspired by her own jewellery collection.

The Dannii Minogue Diamonique range features high-quality Diamonique stones, in an array of cuts and colours set in sterling silver with a Rhodium, 14k Gold or Rose Gold plating. Key pieces include statement hoops and necklaces to long drop earrings and droplet bracelets.

As with her clothing line, special attention has been given to ensure sizing and lengths of the jewellery caters for all body types, with QVC explaining that the range has adjustability from slider clasps to extension chains for necklaces and bracelets.

This isn’t the first fashion line from Minogue, the Australian star has been designing her own clothing ranges in her home country since she was 17 years old. In 2010, she launched the fashion label Project D with Tabitha Webb.

Minogue has also previously worked with QVC in Australia specifically focussed on designing petite clothing.

Dannii Minogue Petites and Dannii Minogue Diamonique are available from QVC UK from today, March 1.

Images: courtesy of QVC