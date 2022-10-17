Dare 2b launches collaboration with Jermaine Jenas

Outdoor sportswear brand Dare 2b has unveiled a collaboration with ex-professional footballer-turned TV presenter Jermaine Jenas for autumn/winter 2022.

Launching on October 17, the collection features 21 lifestyle and activewear pieces, which fuse Jenas’ fashion style with Dare 2b’s technical properties, including waterproof jackets, gilets, graphic T-shirts, and hoodies in tonal khakis, rust oranges and black.

Image: Dare 2b

The hero products of the collection include the Recur jacket, made Dare 2b’s most breathable fabric, Ared 20/30 technology, which offers a stretchy fabric with a waterproof finish, and the Endless jacket, made from the same breathable technology as well as recycled plastic bottles. The Endless also features tapered seams which protect undergarments from the rain, further strengthening its waterproof shell.

Commenting on the collection, Jermaine Jenas, said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to finally announce my partnership with Dare 2b for autumn/winter 2022. My edit includes a selection of lifestyle and activewear pieces which are perfect to keep you nice and warm this season.

“One of my favourite pieces is the Recur jacket. Its versatile and easy to wear for all types of occasions. Definitely my go-to jacket for this season.”

Image: Dare 2b

The Jermaine Jenas collection will launch online at dare2b.com and selected retailers across UK and Europe. Prices range from 23 pounds for T-shirts to 190 pounds for waterproof jackets.

Image: Dare 2b

Image: Dare 2b